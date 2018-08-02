Couple on a date rescue a man stranded and alone in the dark. (WWMT/Courtesy Erin Meeks)

Date night for a Kalamazoo-area couple ended with them rescuing a man who was stranded and alone in the dark.

Jerry Ward was stuck in the dark at the end of his driveway in rural Comstock Township after his motorized wheelchair ran out of power. Luckily, Bryan Meeks drove by at the right time.

Meeks said, "If you can help somebody, help them out because it's the right thing to do."

On the way home from a rare night out with his wife, Meeks took a back road in Comstock Township when he spotted Ward trapped alone in the dark.

Meeks said, “He was at the end of his driveway. He seemed to be having problems with his scooter and I thought he was just stuck but it ran out of battery completely and he was scooting trying to make his way.”

Ward is missing part of a leg and uses a wheel chair. He also needs a hearing aid and has trouble talking. He said he was worried a driver wouldn't see him stuck and would hit him.

He said, "I had no way up, I only have one leg on me."

Ward said he was lucky Meeks drove by.

Meeks said, "I caught him out of the corner of my eye and I was like, ‘What was that?’ I turn around and I'm headed back toward him and as I pull over and he pulls out a lighter and he lights it. He's like, ‘I'm right here.’"

Meeks pushed Ward up this long and steep driveway. He says his day-job as a mover helped.

He said, “I built up a little bit of muscle tolerance, so it's alright."

Meek's wife posted on Facebook about the rescue, saying he was placed at that spot at that time for a reason. He never passes up a chance to help another.

Ward said, "I thank everybody for helping me out.”



Meeks said it was simply the right thing to do.

He said, “It's just people I love people, I love helping people out and if you see someone who needs help give them a hand."

Ward said if no one had found him that he would have tried to roll himself into the woods and stay the night there, at the very least away from this road.